Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to make false claims about President Donald Trump’s massive tax cut, saying Thursday it had not helped average Americans.

“The God awful tax cut has not helped anybody who’s real, anybody out there breaking their neck trying to figure out how to make the next meal,” Biden said at a fundraiser.

Since announcing his presidential campaign, Biden has continually attacked Trump’s tax cut.

“There’s a $2 trillion tax cut last year. Did you feel it? Did you get anything from it? Of course not. Of course not,” he said during his April campaign launch in Pittsburgh. “All of it went to folks at the top and corporations.”

That statement earned a lecture (and a “Four Pinnochio” rating) from the Washington Post fact checker, calling Biden’s claim “simply wrong.”

According to the Tax Policy Center, 82 percent of income earners in the $50,000 – $75,000 income range were estimated to get a tax cut of nearly $1,000.

Recently, Biden tried modifying his speech by asking his campaign audience whether or not they felt that they had benefitted from the tax cut:

Shouts of “No!” from the partisan crowd usually follow as Biden continues to rant about Trump helping the wealthy.

On the campaign trail, Biden proposes a great deal of federal spending, which he says could be paid for by repealing the tax cuts.

“Guess what, first thing I’d do is going to repeal this Trump tax cut, oh not a joke,” he said in South Carolina on Saturday.