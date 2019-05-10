Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) added his name to the growing list of Republicans calling on Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) to “let it go,” after the senator issued a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday.

“If Sen Burr didn’t get enough flesh out of @DonaldJTrumpJr in the 1st 29 hrs of hammering, then hold him back a grade or send him home. Read the report, Senator-Mueller and his and his crew found NADA. To quote Elsa, ‘Let it GO!'” he tweeted Friday morning, along with his latest op-ed in the Hill.

“It is time for Congress to move on from this manufactured Washington scandal and finally accept the results of the special counsel report for good. Trump Jr. has done his part and already answered all questions,” Huckabee added in his op-ed.

A string of Republicans have slammed Burr’s request, including his fellow North Carolina Republican senator, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), for making the request after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report last month that found no Russian collusion.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reiterated to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday his message that “the case is closed.”

“The case is closed and it’s time to move on,” he said.

Burr avoided questions from reporters about the subpoena on Thursday, telling them he was “in the middle” of something as he slipped away from them, according to Politico.

Burr is overseeing his committee’s investigation into whether the Russians interfered in the 2016 election, and whether the Trump campaign colluded. As recently as February, he told CBS News the committee has found no evidence of collusion.