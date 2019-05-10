Only Two House Democrats Show Up for Impeach Trump Rally

The organizers of a rally calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump said the event was held to deliver to Congress a petition with more than ten million signatures urging for the action, but only two House Democrats showed up in support.

Reps. Al Green (D-TX) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were the only two Democrats to attend and speak at the event.

They were joined by a host of leftwing organizations, including CREDO, George Soros-funded MoveOn.org, the Woman’s March — including pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour — and Free Speech for People.

“I always tell people: ‘This is your House, you tell us what to do.’ This is us telling this House what to do,” Tlaib said at the rally.

“We must impeach,” Green said. “Let the Senate do what they may. We have to do what we must.”

“Each day that we wait is a day we waited too long,’ Green said. “I say we should start impeachment immediately, if not sooner.”

“Tlaib introduced a resolution in late March that calls on the Judiciary Committee to investigate whether the House should impeach Trump,” the Hill reported. “It currently has seven co-sponsors, most of whom signed on after the release of a partially redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.”

“The initiative was organized by a coalition of liberal groups, including Need to Impeach, an organization backed by billionaire Democratic activist Tom Steyer, a vocal advocate for impeachment,” CBS reported on Tlaib’s resolution.

“Green, meanwhile, forced two floor votes on impeachment in 2017 and 2018 while Republicans controlled the House and has threatened for months to force a third vote,” the Hill reported.

