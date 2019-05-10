Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Signs Bill Expanding Gun Confiscation Laws

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed legislation this week to expand the state’s gun confiscation laws.

The expansion means that people too young to buy guns may now be the subject of a gun confiscation order. The NRA-ILA reports that this “[infringes] upon the self-defense rights of law-abiding parents or others in the household without due process.”

Inslee also signed legislation that suspends Second Amendment rights for individuals who undergo a 72-hour mental health evaluation “but … are not subsequently involuntarily committed.” In other words, the 72-hour evaluation itself, apart from any subsequent involuntarily commitment, will now result in a six-month ban on firearm possession.

Gun control proponents at Alliance for Gun Responsibility state that Inslee also signed legislation that “prohibits … untraceable firearms.” Such firearms were outlawed via federal action in 1988.

