Former Trump 2016 campaign communications adviser Jason Miller joined Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Saturday to share his thoughts on Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-NC) recent subpoena of President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

“I am fired up and mad as hell about what’s going on on Capitol Hill right now. This continual harassment of President Trump and his family has got to stop,” Miller told Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle.

“The Mueller report has completely cleared the president, the campaign, his family, every single American of any sort of collusion or obstruction,” Miller stated. “To now have this type of harassment on Don. Jr, I think is despicable, and I think the backlash on Senator Burr is justified, and I think it’s only going to continue to grow.”

Throughout the interview, Miller questioned, criticized, and shared what he believes to be the motives behind the rogue subpoena of Trump Jr.

“We already have a 450-page report from former FBI Director Mueller saying that there is no obstruction, no collusion,” Miller said. “What do they think they’re going to be able to get to the bottom of, or answer whatever question, that Bob Mueller couldn’t get to the bottom of after $30 million and almost two years of investigation?”

LISTEN:

“There’s no more civil discourse or polite conversation about this issue on Capitol Hill. This is specifically being used to try to destroy the president and destroy his family.”

Miller also pointed out Burr’s bias in siding with Democrats on the committee he oversees, the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Who is Burr siding with? He’s siding with Mark Warner, who’s the vice chairman and minority member of the committee, along with two Democratic presidential candidates who are on this committee.”

“If you don’t think that this is gonna be an absolute political circus and this is only playing right into the Democrats’ hands, you’re completely foolish.”

Miller reaffirmed that the investigation is over and called Burr a “wimp” for letting other members on the committee control the gavel.

“Case closed. This is over. The fact that they’re doing this only serves to go and harass the president and his family and it has to stop.”

“Ultimately, Burr is just being a wimp here. He’s getting rolled by Mark Warner. Why don’t we just go ahead and hand the gavel over to Mark Warner and just acknowledge what seems to be clear,” Miller asked. “The fact that Burr is not squashing this thing and wants to go and ratchet it up is mind-blowing to me.”