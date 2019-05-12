Angel Moms who lost their children to illegal alien crime are being honored on Mother’s Day and remembering their loved ones who made them mothers.

On this Mother’s Day, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is honoring the Angel Moms whose children are no longer with them because of illegal immigration. Likewise, Angel Moms are posting their memories with their lost children.

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza’s son, 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed by a drunk illegal alien who was driving the wrong way down a highway in Mesa, Arizona, on this day in 2014. Online, Mary Ann posted Brandon’s last Facebook post before he was killed:

My sons last FB post on 5/11/14. The day before he was killed. The hurt and pain will never go away but with God as my witness, I will be his voice until the day I die 🙏🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/GXsjvox8D0 — Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza ⭐️ (@mamendoza480) May 12, 2019

On this Mother's Day, FAIR would like to honor the Angel Moms who lost their children due to our country's broken immigration system. Thank you, Mary Ann, for sharing your story. We are thinking of you today. pic.twitter.com/DIRixk8qp9 — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) May 12, 2019

“The hurt and pain will never go away but with God as my witness, I will be his voice until the day I die,” Mary Ann wrote on Twitter.

Angel Mom Sabine Durden lost her 30-year-old son Dominic Durden in 2012 when an illegal alien driver crashed into him. On Mother’s Day, Durden posted photos of herself and Dominic, writing that he was “THE reason” she gets to celebrate the day.

“The ONE & ONLY reason I get to celebrate Mother’s Day & THE reason I fight AGAINST Illegal immigration & the unwillingness of politicians (on both sides) who could prevent these tragedies,” Durden said.

The ONE & ONLY reason 💚 I get to celebrate Mother’s Day & THE reason I fight AGAINST Illegal immigration & the unwillingness of politicians ( on both sides) who could prevent these tragedies. #ENOUGH #CloseTheBorder #NoAmnesty #NoOneMoreVictim #BuildThatWall pic.twitter.com/yJETvvdeFe — Sabine (@sabine_durden) May 12, 2019

No matter what they tell you, the truth is – illegal immigration is not a victimless crime. Please take a moment today to honor and remember America's Angel Moms who do not get to spend this Mother's Day with their child. Pictured is Sabine Durden with her mother and son Dominic. pic.twitter.com/g6m08VtQRD — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) May 12, 2019

Thank you @FAIRImmigration for your fight against illegal immigration and that no other family will have to know this pain. And thank you for your support 💚🇺🇸👍🏽 https://t.co/rMs7ESIgrv — Sabine (@sabine_durden) May 12, 2019

This month, Angel Mom Michelle Root honored her daughter Sarah Root on what would have been her 25th birthday. In 2016, Sarah was killed at the age of 21 by an illegal alien who was street racing when he hit and killed her. The illegal alien has never been brought to justice.

Michelle posted a video of Sarah online.

“Happy 25th Birthday baby girl,” Michelle wrote. “I wish you were here to celebrate your special day. Momma will continue to celebrate & honor you no matter how hard it is because you deserve that. I can’t believe this is our 4th birthday without you. I miss & love you so much”:

Happy 25th Birthday baby girl. I wish you were here to celebrate your special day. Momma will continue to celebrate & honor you no matter how hard it is because you deserve that. I can't believe this is our 4th birthday without you. I miss & love you so much. 💙💔💙 pic.twitter.com/EaH2s0plWv — Michelle Root (@mroot769) May 1, 2019

For Angel Mom Wendy Corcoran, this is her first Mother’s Day without her 22-year-old son Pierce Corcoran. Days before New Year’s Eve last year, Pierce was killed in a car crash by a 44-year-old illegal alien.

Pierce’s friends, Wendy wrote on Facebook, took her out to dinner for Mother’s Day.

“Beyond blessed. Pierce’s friends (my adopted children) treated me to Mother’s Day dinner! I love these young men and women,” Wendy wrote. “Pierce is smiling because of your love and kindness shown to me”:

My baby brother Pierce was tragically killed in a wreck in Knoxville,TN on Saturday, December 29th, 2018 at 6:33pm.He was hit head on by an illegal immigrant who had no American citizenship, no license and no insurance.

I am making this profile in the hopes of sharing his story. pic.twitter.com/5tyoz9RIkD — Justice For Pierce Corcoran (@Justice4Pierce) January 4, 2019

Angel Mom Kathy Hall posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, Hailey King, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash by an illegal alien in November 2016. Last year, the illegal alien received less than 20 years for the death of Hailey.

Kathy posted a photo and memorial picture online for her daughter on Mother’s Day, demanding that the nation’s judicial system bring justice for the families of Americans killed by illegal aliens and pleaded for a border wall to be built.

“This is my reality and heartbreak for my child and grandchild,” Kathy wrote. “Fix our judicial system and build a wall please”:

This is my reality and heart break for my child and grand child . Fix our judicial system and build a wall please! pic.twitter.com/PCuVc0WQdo — Angel mom Kathy Hall (@jestkathy) May 12, 2019

FAIR would like to honor America's Angel Moms on this Mother's Day. We thank each of them for sharing their stories and for all of the work that they do to make our country and communities safe. pic.twitter.com/zPEPc3aEH6 — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) May 12, 2019

Angel Mom Vicki Lyon lost her daughter Nikki Lyon in 2001 when an illegal alien hit and killed her. That illegal alien has yet to be brought to justice for Nikki’s death. For Mother’s Day, Vicki posted a memory of Nikki and herself celebrating Mother’s Day in Disney World in 1989.

“Nikki and I at Disney, Mother’s Day 1989,” Vicki wrote. Vicki told FAIR that her Mother’s Days are marked with loneliness every year because of the loss of Nikki.

“Every Mother’s Day was made special for me by my daughter Nikki,” Vicki said. “We spent a wonderful fun day at Disney World, Nikki was 13. It’s been 17 lonely Mother’s Day’s without her. I miss and love Nikki every second of every day. This picture is from Nikki’s scrapbook.”

Based on federal data, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) says about 2,000 Americans are killed every year by illegal aliens. Last year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested more than 1,600 illegal aliens who were convicted of homicide. ICE agents arrested more than 6,600 illegal aliens who were convicted sex offenders.

Most recently, an 11-year-old girl lost her parents and 10-year-old sister when they were killed while sleeping in their beds after an illegal alien was allegedly drunk driving and crashed into the family’s home. The illegal alien had already been deported and was released on bond. Today, he is in ICE custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.