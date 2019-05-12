Four Rhode Island Towns Declare 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Four Rhode Island towns have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries in the last two weeks.

Uprise RI reports that Burrillville was the first to make the declaration, followed by Hopkinton, West Greenwich, and Foster.

Video of Foster’s vote shows every town council member but one voting for Second Amendment Sanctuary status. Cheryl Hawes, the long vote opposing Second Amendment Sanctuary status, said, “Sorry, I lost all your votes.”

WPRI reports that West Greenwich also approved its Second Amendment Sanctuary status by a vote of 4-1. The one vote against Greenwich’s declaration was Council Vice President Linda Rekas-Sloan, who said, “We are a civil society. The law is what the law is, and if you want to change it, you change the people over at the state house. That’s how it works.”

On March 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported that 25 of New Mexico’s 33 counties adopted Second Amendment Sanctuary status as well.

The New Mexico counties were taking a stand to say their sheriff’s would be under no obligation to enforce new gun controls passed by the Democrat-controlled state government.

