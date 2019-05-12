Parkland high school father Andrew Pollack says Democrats use school shootings as “an opportunity” to push more gun control.

Pollack’s daughter Meadow was killed in the February 14, 2018, attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “The media and national Democrat politicians didn’t care about the families or why it happened. To them, my daughter’s murder was just an opportunity to promote their gun control agenda.”

Pollack continued, “We protect airports. We protect concerts, stadiums, embassies, the Department of Education that I walked in today that has a security guard in the elevator. How do you think that makes me feel? In the elevator, they got a security guard.”

Yet he stressed his view that Democrat politicians do not take protecting schools as seriously, that they instead are reactionary, using the school shootings as justification for more gun laws.

Pollack told Breitbart News, “Democrats aren’t interested in keeping our children safe while in school. If they were, they would focus on the real issues, like hardening our schools and mental illness.”

He contends that this is evident in the way Democrats and their establishment media surrogates quickly move past school shootings that fail to fit a narrative that makes gun control more attractive. For example, he noted in how the recent Colorado STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting received minor coverage, relatively speaking, from the media. He said this is because the attackers allegedly “used stolen handguns, not AR-15s,” and the views of at least one of them was reportedly pro-Obama, pro-Democrat.

Pollack noted how students marched out of a vigil for the STEM School Highlands Ranch victims when Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO) and Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), both tried to use it to push gun control. Pollack noted that the kids were not interested in hearing about gun control, rather, “[They] are looking at the real issues, which center on things like mental health.”

