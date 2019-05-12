Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and Breitbart News senior editor-at-large, highlighted the Biden family’s financial ties to the government of China — particularly in relation to Hunter Biden — in explaining Joe Biden’s refusal to acknowledge the world’s most populous country as a geopolitical threat to America.

Schweizer wrote in Saturday’s edition of the New York Post:

Why is Joe Biden so warm toward China?

Last week, Biden raised eyebrows when he shrugged off concerns over the China threat. “Come on, man,” Biden said. “I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not competition for us.”

Perhaps Biden’s insouciant attitude toward the Chinese government has to do with the fact that his family does not consider them competitors but business partners.

In 2013, then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden’s firm inked a $1 billion private equity deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China. The deal was later expanded to $1.5 billion. In short, the Chinese government funded a business that it co-owned along with the son of a sitting vice president.