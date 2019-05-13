American Airlines Pilot Dragged from Plane in Triple Homicide Arrest

Former Army Ranger Major Christian Richard Martin was pulled from a plane at Louisville International Airport on Friday.

Martin, 51, was arrested for the 2015 murders of Calvin and Pamela Phillips, as well as their neighbor, Edward Dansereau. Police said 59-year-old Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in the cellar of his home in Pembroke, Kentucky. His wife Pamela, 58, and Dansereau, 63, were found in a cornfield inside Pamela’s car, which had been burnt.

In an interview one year later, Martin denied any involvement in the murders, and claimed that Dansereau and Mrs. Phillips were having an affair. But the case went cold after a fruitless investigation, and it seemed likely that their killer would never be found. It was not an answer that the Phillips’ son was willing to accept.

Man Indicted for 2015 Christian County Triple Murder: After meeting with family members two years ago Beshear’s office took over the case – https://t.co/m5iIIRhg2n pic.twitter.com/6iZoUVLqGn — KY Attorney General (@kyoag) May 11, 2019

“He was worried that the case was stalled and was worried that justice would not come,” said Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear in a video statement posted on Saturday. Beshear took over the case after their son met with him, worried his parents’ murderer would get away with his crimes.

“We hope this is one example of when you never stop seeking justice, when you never give up on a case that we can truly get important results for our families,” he said. Martin has been held without bail in Jefferson County, and will be extradited to Christian County for arraignment.