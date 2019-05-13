Mass immigration to the Greater Boston area has spurred a “seismic demographic shift” over the last three decades, the Boston Globe writes.

A report by the Boston Globe titled, “Immigration has transformed Greater Boston over the last three decades” details a new study by researchers from Boston Indicators, the Boston Foundation, the University of Massachusetts Boston, and the University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute that reveals how the country’s legal immigration levels — as more than 1.2 million nationals are brought to the U.S. every year — are leading to significant changes in the region.

Foreign-born workers, for example, have made up nearly 80 percent of the increase in the Massachusetts labor force, underscoring big business’s desire to increase legal immigration levels to import more workers, more consumers, and keep U.S. wages low.

Likewise, the study finds that immigration from around the world is driving more than 90 percent of the new population growth in the Greater Boston area. Today, nearly three-in-ten, or almost 30 percent, of Boston’s residents are foreign-born. Throughout the city of Boston and its surrounding neighborhoods, nearly two-in-ten residents are foreign-born.

Boston, the Globe reports, is forever transforming almost totally due to immigration:

Meanwhile, the city’s suburbs and outlying enclaves have become even more diverse, with the nonwhite population outside Boston having increased more than 250 percent over three decades. [Emphasis added] … While foreign-born residents and their families are experiencing a population boom, the number of whites has sharply declined by nearly 350,000 in Greater Boston since 1990, the researchers said. The researchers define “Greater Boston” as the five Boston-area counties: Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Plymouth. [Emphasis added] Researchers reported that more white people are moving away from the region than coming in, and that white deaths now outnumber white births. This is part of a national trend, the report noted. [Emphasis added]

Boston’s rapidly changing demography from immigration matches national trends that the Census Bureau most recently revealed. For instance, by 2060, about one-in-six U.S. residents will be foreign-born, the Census Bureau predicts if current legal immigration levels remain the same.

The federal agency also admits that immigration is responsible for at least half of all U.S. population growth, though some experts say immigration has become the sole driver of population growth.

Demographic data from Pew Research Center recently revealed that Hispanic Americans are set to replace black Americans as the largest minority voting bloc in the country for the 2020 election, Breitbart News noted. Similarly, Pew Research now estimates that about one-in-ten U.S. voters will have been foreign-born in the 2020 election — a trend that bodes well for Democrat politicians.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.