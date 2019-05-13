Cory Booker: ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ for Gun Crime Victims Is ‘Bullsh*t’

Democrat presidential hopeful Cory Booker told CNN offering “thoughts and prayers” for gun crime victims is “bullsh*t.”

Booker said, “We are not going to give thoughts and prayers, which to me is just bullsh*t.”

This is not the first time Booker has dismissed prayers for gun crime victims. On March 31, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Booker told a CNN town hall, “I am frustrated with politicians who, all the best they can muster, is to give thoughts and prayers.”

During that same event Booker claimed that America has, “in the aggregate, a mass shooting every day.” In other words, if you take two people shot in Democrat-controlled Chicago, add them to the two shot in Democrat-controlled Newark, New Jersey, and add in the one or two shot in Democrat-controlled St. Louis, you can count that a mass shooting.

Booker is also pushing TSA PreCheck-style interviews for would-be gun buyers, licensing, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, and a host of other new gun laws.

