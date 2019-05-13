Donald Trump Busts Bernie Sanders on Credit for Booming Economy

President Donald Trump ripped Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday for refusing to give the president credit for the booming economy.

“Wrong Bernie, the Economy is doing GREAT, and would have CRASHED if my opponent (and yours), Crooked Hillary Clinton, had ever won!” he wrote on Twitter.

Sanders said earlier this month that he did not have to give Trump credit for the booming economy.

“The Economy is doing well, and I’m sure I don’t have to give Trump any credit – I’m sure he’ll take all the credit that he wants,” he said.

The American economy added 263,000 jobs in April and hourly wages grew by two-tenths of a percent. The unemployment rate also fell to 3.6 percent — the lowest level since December 1969.

Trump continues to enjoy favorable ratings for his handling of the economy. A CNN poll of voters conducted at the end of April (before the most recent economic news) showed that 56 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of the economy.

“Our economy is now the hottest anywhere on earth and it’s the envy of the world,” Trump said at a rally in Florida last week.