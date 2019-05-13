President Donald Trump marveled Monday at media coverage of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s comments about the Holocaust, pointing to their double standard in the levels of outrage.

“Democrat Rep. Tlaib is being slammed for her horrible and highly insensitive statement on the Holocaust,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She obviously has tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people. Can you imagine what would happen if I ever said what she said, and says?”

Tlaib drew criticism after she said on the Yahoo Skulduggery podcast that thinking about the Holocaust gave her a “calming feeling.”

She said:

Let me tell you. I mean, for me, just two weeks ago or so, we celebrated, or just took a moment, I think, in our country to remember the Holocaust, and there’s kind of a calming feeling, I always tell folks, when I think of the Holocaust and the tragedy of the Holocaust and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost their land, and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity. Their existence in many ways had been wiped out. All of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time, and I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that–right?–in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, and it was forced on them.

Tlaib’s office released a statement accusing Republicans and “right-wing extremists” of lying about her remarks:

Statement on lies being spread regarding Congresswoman Tlaib's appearance on Yahoo's SkullDuggery Podcast. pic.twitter.com/fBASeibLwV — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) May 13, 2019