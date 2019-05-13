Pete Buttigieg Celebrates Attention Bump from Donald Trump

Mayor Pete Buttigieg celebrated the newfound attention from President Donald Trump on Saturday, describing the news as part of his amazing political narrative.

During a speech to the Human Rights Campaign Gala, Buttigieg recalled growing up as an “awkward” teenager in Indiana.

“If you told him that he was going to wake up in Las Vegas one day in May to reports that the president of the United States was trying to get his attention, he would have wondered what you were talking about,” Buttigieg said. “Let alone that the president somehow pronounced his name right.”

Trump referred to Buttigieg as “Alfred E. Newman” from Mad Magazine on Friday and last Wednesday Trump drew attention to Buttigieg’s confusing last name.

Buttigieg dismissed the comment as a “generational thing” shortly after Trump’s remarks which Mad Magazine spoofed in response.

During his speech, Buttigieg said that Trump’s message of “Making America Great Again” was dishonest.

“We’re not going back, we can’t go back,” he said. “Democrats can’t take us back to 2008 or 1998 any more than conservatives can take us back to the ’50s.”