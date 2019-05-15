A partial transcript is as follows:

SEAN HANNITY: Is it true — let’s start with the first FISA application — that the bulk of information was the Steele dossier, bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton, full of Russian lies, was that the bulk of the FISA application?

REP. DEVIN NUNES: It is the bulk. But remember, we believe the rest of it is [that] fills out Comey’s mosaic, is actually the true definition of the insurance policy. So, remember the talk of the insurance policy by Strzok and Page on the text messages? We believe that insurance policy is not just about investigating the Trump campaign. We believe it’s to ensure that they were able to get the FISA warrant on Carter Page, so they could go in and look at the emails in the campaign.

HANNITY: So, Carter Page was just being used to — it’s no small deal — But they violated his constitutional rights to get a back door into to all things Trump campaign, that would be the Trump transition and that would be even the Trump presidency, correct sir?

NUNES: It’s horrible what they have done to many Americans.

…

The FBI knew good and well that Steele had a lot of problems. And I’ll say something else about Steele. It’s called the Steele dossier. It’s really just Clinton opposition research. I think once we get to the bottom of this, what we’re going to find is, Steele had a very small role in actually crafting this […] These really were the perverted fantasies of Glen Simpson working with the Clinton campaign to say, what can we draw up here that we can spread out lies to the American people, that we can feed into the FBI, and lo and behold, get an investigation going on the Trump campaign. That’s really what happened here.