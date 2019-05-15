House Oversight and Reform ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter to chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Wednesday requesting he release the non-public memo he and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) wrote regarding their efforts to attack President Donald Trump’s administration.

Jordan urged Cummings to release the secret Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Financial Services chairwoman Waters as part of what Jordan contended amounts to a coordinated campaign to use congressional oversight to attack the president for political gain.

Jordan wrote in his letter to Cummings:

You have sought to avoid public scrutiny of your quest to obtain the President’s financial information. First, you wrote to Mazars in secret to request the President’s financial information; second, you executed a nonpublic MOU to coordinate with Chairwoman Waters; and finally, you broke your promise to hold a public business meeting to debate a subpoena to Mazars. Your nonpublic MOU has now become a matter of significant public interest due to your unprecedented actions. In the interest of promoting the utmost transparency about the Committee’s business, I encourage you to release publicly your MOU with Chairwoman Waters and any other signed or unsigned MOUs that you have entered into so that the American people can understand the extent to which you and other Democrat chairpersons are engaged in an orchestrated effort to attack the President for political gain.