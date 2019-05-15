Nadler: Trump Is Worse Than Nixon, He Deserves Impeachment

While speaking to CNBC’s John Harwood, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) proclaimed President Donald Trump worse than former President Richard Nixon and deserved impeachment.

Partial transcript as follows:

HARWOOD: I had the lunch the other day with Bill Cohen, who was a young Republican congressman during the Nixon impeachment process. He said he thinks Trump deserves impeachment, and that what we’re seeing now from Trump is worse than anything Nixon ever did. Do you agree with that?

NADLER: Yeah, I do. Nixon never posed the kind of existential challenge to separation of powers and to limited government that Trump does.