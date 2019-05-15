While other fake news outlets report inflated numbers of schools shootings each year, the New York Times notes that there have only been 111 school shooting incidents since 1970.

And the NYTimes stresses that 16 of these incidents did not result in any injuries. So the number of school shooting incidents with injuries between 1970 and now is actually 95.

The NYTimes explains they reached their school shooting numbers by using “the F.B.I.’s definition for an active-shooter scenario, in which an assailant is actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people, on school property or inside school buildings.” Contrast this with CNN, who claims 15 school shootings in 2019 alone, one of which was a pellet gun incident, another a nighttime drug deal gone wrong in a school parking lot, and yet another was an accidental discharge.

Other outlets, like Michael-Bloomberg-funded Everytown, also have a history of swelling school shooting numbers.

For example, Everytown claimed 100 school shootings had occurred between the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School and December 9, 2014. They listed the 100 incidents and a quick perusal of them found that one was a non-school related function in which a person was grazed by a bullet. Other incidents included the accidental discharge of a legally possessed firearm and a so-called shooting at Tennessee State University that the school’s police force could not confirm ever happened.

Everytown currently has a school shooting map where they attempt to hedge their bets by reducing the threshold to “gunfire on school grounds.” This lets them claim 44 incidents in 2019.

But the NYTimes shows that if we actually stick to the definition of school shooting, there have only been 111 such incidents since 1970. And 16 of those did not result in injuries.

