Pete Buttigieg: Women Should Have Access to ‘Safe and Legal Abortion’

After the Alabama Senate passed a bill that makes most abortions in the state at any point during pregnancy illegal, Democrat 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“The Alabama legislature is ignoring science, criminalizing abortion, and punishing women,” Buttigieg said in the tweet, which linked to a New York Times article that explained the bill. “Instead, the government’s role should be to make sure all women have access to comprehensive affordable care, and that includes safe and legal abortion.”

Wednesday evening, Buttigieg also shared a tweet from the Yellowhammer Fund account, which claimed: “#Abortion is a human right, at every stage & for every reason.” The account’s bio reads: “We fund abortion and build power in Alabama.”

The tweet shared to Buttigieg’s account stated, “We hope our state Senators will read Jenna King-Shepherd & Dina Zirlott’s words & understand that abortion is necessary for the well-being of pregnant ppl & children. #StopTheBans #alpolitics.”

The tweet linked to a story titled, “Two Alabama women share their abortion stories, plead for understanding.”

As reported by Breitbart News’s Jeff Poor, “House Bill 314 passed the Senate by a 25-6 vote, and it does not include exceptions for rape or incest. The Senate had rejected an amendment that would have added such exceptions by a 21-11 vote margin earlier Tuesday.

After Buttigieg’s remarks, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill, known as the Human Life Protection Act, into law Wednesday evening.