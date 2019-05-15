President Donald Trump honored law enforcement around the country on Wednesday, speaking at the 38th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Capitol Hill.

He singled out the horrific loss in California of Officer Ronil Singh, who was shot and killed after stopping an illegal immigrant suspected of drunk driving just hours after Christmas Day.

Trump called up the Singh family to the stage, including his parents, his brother, and his widow Anamika Singh with their baby daughter.

When Trump offered Anamika Singh the chance to speak, she initially said ‘no’ before changing her mind.

“I actually want to thank you personally, you’re the only one that actually reached out and gave your condolences to the family, and it actually means a lot to all of our law enforcement families that are here for the sacrifice my husband and his brothers and sisters have given,” she said. “Every family sitting out here wants justice for what happened to their loved ones.”

His brother Reggie Singh also thanked Trump.

“This man over here, the Singh family supports him, whatever he is doing for the law enforcement, we support him,” he said. “His team at the White House has reached out to us multiple times … this man is amazing and my family supports him,” he said.

Trump embraced the family and promised that justice would be served.

“There will be justice, justice will happen,” he said.

During the speech, Trump called for people convicted of killing police officers to get the death penalty.

“Dangerous criminals should be punished to the full extent of the law,” he said. “And those who kill police officers should face full legal consequences.”