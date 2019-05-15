JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.
POTUS Amused by Louisiana Lt. Gov. Nungesser’s Trump Socks

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
NATE CHURCH

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser greeted President Donald Trump wearing a wacky pair of socks especially suited to the occasion.

Nungesser’s socks sported a cartoon depiction of the 45th POTUS when meeting him at the Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles, with special attention to the hair.

The New York Times‘ Doug Mills captured the moment of Nungesser and Trump’s delight, with the President laughing and directing others’ attention toward the peculiar footwear.

The President traveled to Louisiana for a tour of Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG Export Facility in Hackberry in order to promote two executive orders meant to reduce restrictions on energy infrastructure and encourage the development of fossil fuel sources.

