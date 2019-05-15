Pro-gun control Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) entered the Democrats’ 2020 race for president on May 15.

On August 19, 2018, Breitbart News reported Bullock’s support of banning Montanans from owning numerous commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles.

He revealed this gun control support during an exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper, leading the Billings Gazette to run the headline: “Bullock to CNN: ‘I Would’ Support Semiautomatic Ban.”

Bullock also voiced support for “age restrictions” and “magazine restrictions” during his exchange with Tapper.

Bullock used a May 30, 2018, Great Falls Tribune op-ed to announce that he supports universal background checks as well. Universal background checks represent an expansive system of government oversight which Democrats use to criminalize private gun sales. Such checks mandate that an individual must secure government approval before selling a bolt-action hunting rifle to a decades-old neighbor. That individual must also get government approval before selling a 5-shot revolver to a lifelong friend.

