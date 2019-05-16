JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Abortion Activists Call for ‘March for Reproductive Freedom’ in Alabama

Scott Olson/Getty
DR. SUSAN BERRY

Abortion activists have called for a protest against Alabama’s new law that bans most abortions in the state as it also declares unborn babies to be persons:

Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, the Alabama chapter of the ACLU, and Emerge Alabama, a group that promotes women Democrat leaders, are joining several other organizations Sunday in Montgomery for a “march for reproductive freedom.”

Democrat candidate for Alabama secretary of state Heather Milam announced the march on Twitter:

Actress and political activist Alyssa Milano, who recently said, “We are all pro-life,” promoted the Alabama march on Twitter.

“I wish I could be there with you,” Milano tweeted. “I’ll be there in spirit.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed the Human Life Protection Act into law Wednesday.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said upon signing the legislation.

Milano responded to Ivey by tweeting, “Get your God out of my uterus.”

The law is intended to challenge the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, in which the high court invented a right to abortion, though none existed in the Constitution.

“The heart of this bill is to confront a decision that was made by the courts in 1973 that said the baby in the womb is not a person,” said Alabama state Rep. Terri Collins, a sponsor of the legislation. “This bill addresses that one issue. Is that baby in the womb a person? I believe our law says it is. I believe our people say it is. And I believe technology shows it is.”

