Abortion Activists Call for ‘March for Reproductive Freedom’ in Alabama

Abortion activists have called for a protest against Alabama’s new law that bans most abortions in the state as it also declares unborn babies to be persons:

Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, the Alabama chapter of the ACLU, and Emerge Alabama, a group that promotes women Democrat leaders, are joining several other organizations Sunday in Montgomery for a “march for reproductive freedom.”

Democrat candidate for Alabama secretary of state Heather Milam announced the march on Twitter:

I’m bringing out my #WomensRights sign again. See you all in Montgomery Sunday pic.twitter.com/QAjM2LmOQ1 — Milam For Alabama (@MilamForAL) May 15, 2019

Actress and political activist Alyssa Milano, who recently said, “We are all pro-life,” promoted the Alabama march on Twitter.

“I wish I could be there with you,” Milano tweeted. “I’ll be there in spirit.”

Alabama! Please march for all of us. I wish I could be there with you. I’ll be there in spirit. https://t.co/SBUSW3tYvr — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 16, 2019

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed the Human Life Protection Act into law Wednesday.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said upon signing the legislation.

Milano responded to Ivey by tweeting, “Get your God out of my uterus.”

Get your God out of my uterus. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 16, 2019

The law is intended to challenge the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, in which the high court invented a right to abortion, though none existed in the Constitution.

“The heart of this bill is to confront a decision that was made by the courts in 1973 that said the baby in the womb is not a person,” said Alabama state Rep. Terri Collins, a sponsor of the legislation. “This bill addresses that one issue. Is that baby in the womb a person? I believe our law says it is. I believe our people say it is. And I believe technology shows it is.”