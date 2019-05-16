Donald Trump: Mayor Bill de Blasio a ‘JOKE’ for 2020

President Donald Trump ridiculed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday for his decision to run for president in 2020.
Trump said that de Blasio was “considered the worst mayor in the U.S.”
“He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man,” Trump wrote. “NYC HATES HIM!”
De Blasio announced his campaign in a video on Thursday morning, celebrating important legislative accomplishments by raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, paid sick leave, paid universal pre-Kindergarten, and pushing guaranteed health care.
But de Blasio also challenges Trump in the video. “I’m a New Yorker, I’ve known Trump’s is a bully for a long time. This is not news to me or anyone else here and I know how to take him on.”
The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.