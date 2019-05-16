Giant Trump Robot Tweeting on Toilet to Appear at London Protests

A giant robot depicting President Donald Trump sitting on a toilet while tweeting will join protests in London during the president’s scheduled visit to the United Kingdom in June, the inventor of the statue says.

In a recent interview with Daily Kos, inventor Don Lessem said his goal “is to create this year’s attention-getting and bile-producing sequel to the Trump baby balloon, and one that could be more easily deployed at rallies all over the world.” The dinosaur enthusiast and Jurassic Founder founder said he is in talks with organizers who flew the Trump baby blimp over London while the president visited the city last July.

The robot is of MAGA-hat wearing President Trump on a toilet with his pants around his ankles as he tweets tweeting. In a video shared by Lessem, the statue is programmed to utter phrases such as “No collusion,” “You are fake news,” and “I’m a very stable genius.” The 16-foot high machine is also able to make fart noises.

“When not on the links, Trump apparently spends most of his time on the can tweeting, so I figured to pay full tribute to him he’d have to be positioned on a golden toilet. For his own safety, we thought to put his overlong tie into the toilet itself,” said Lessem. “He’s tweeting of course, and his mouth moves to utter deathless quotes in his own voice …. His Make America Great Again cap is subtitled ‘Impeach Me’ — as if we needed a reminder.”

“By the way, it being China where it was made, the factory owner asked me, ‘Can you really do this without going to prison?’ ‘Answer cloudy, ask again later,’ I told him,” he added.