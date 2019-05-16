New Hampshire Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden told a campaign stop crowd how he once defeated the NRA in the 1990s.

The Hill quoted Biden saying, “I’m the only guy ever nationally to beat the NRA.”

The claim of the defeating the NRA was based on the passage of the 1994 “assault weapons” ban, which Biden says also contained a prohibition that “limited the number of bullets in a clip.”

Biden added, “It opened up the whole effort to make sure there is background checks for the first time in American history.”

Those background checks became law in 1998 and what good have they done? How many school shootings, beginning with Columbine in 1999, has America witnessed since 1998? And how many none-school related mass shootings have wrenched the heart of the American people since 1998?

Nearly every mass shooter in the last 10 years acquired his guns via one of these background checks. The exceptions are those who stole their firearms.

Biden’s New Hampshire speech was the same one in which he confirmed that the Second Amendment does indeed exist, but he stressed that it does not mean Americans are “entitled” to own a gun.

