Kamala Harris Boasts After Raising $160,000 for Abortion Rights Groups

After Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law which bans almost all abortions in the state, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) boasted Thursday that her campaign had raised more than $160,000 for abortion rights groups.

“Incredibly proud that together we were able to raise over $161K yesterday for women’s rights groups who are on the front lines of the fight to defend women’s health care & access to abortion,” the Democratic presidential hopeful stated in a tweet.

Incredibly proud that together we were able to raise over $161K yesterday for women’s rights groups who are on the front lines of the fight to defend women’s health care & access to abortion. It’s because of your support that we'll continue to fight back:https://t.co/yk4EVlPJoP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 16, 2019

The fundraising campaign, which was launched hours after the Alabama Senate approved a bill to outlaw nearly all abortions with no exceptions to rape or incest, was announced in a campaign email Wednesday.

In the email, Harris compared Alabama’s threat to criminally punish doctors who perform abortions to the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Threatening to punish doctors who provide abortion care with up to 99 years of jail time,” Harris wrote. “This isn’t a scene from The Handmaid’s Tale. This is happening in Alabama — in our country — in the year 2019.”

Harris also considered the Alabama Senate’s latest move against abortion to be a “direct attack on women across our country.”

“This is a blatant attack on Roe v. Wade. It is a direct attack on women across our country. Restricting access to safe, legal abortion puts women’s lives at risk,” Harris stated. “We cannot afford to wring our hands. We need to fight back now, raising our voices together to say we won’t be dragged backward and putting our collective power to work.”