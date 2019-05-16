Kevin McCarthy: Alabama Abortion Ban ‘Goes Further than I Believe’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Thursday that he believes Alabama’s latest move against abortion, which bans almost all abortions in the state, goes too far.

“It goes further than I believe, yes,” McCarthy stated during a press conference after he was asked about the new abortion law.

He continued by reaffirming his position on abortion, “First of all, I believe the most precious gift God gives us is life. And I defended my pro-life position my whole political career.”

Q: "Alabama just passed possibly the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Do you think that law goes too far?"@GOPLeader: "It goes further than I believe. Yes." pic.twitter.com/gsUgan1V0I — CSPAN (@cspan) May 16, 2019

McCarthy also stated that he has believed in three exceptions to abortion, which include “rape, incest, and life of the mother.”

He added, “That’s exactly what Republicans have voted on in this House. That’s what our platform says.”

McCarthy also claimed that he believes many of his Republican colleagues stand in agreement with him.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill, which does not include exceptions for rape and incest, into law Wednesday evening. The new law also seeks to criminally punish any doctor who performs an abortion.