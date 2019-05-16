Listen: Homeowner Shoots Intruder During 911 Call

A homeowner in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood opened fire on a home intrusion suspect while talking to a police dispatcher on a 911 call.

Seattle PI reported that the homeowner could be heard opening fire about 4 minutes into the 911 call.

The following exchange then occurred:

911 operator: Hello, if you can hear me, I need you to talk to me, I need to know what’s going on.

Homeowner: Hello.

911 operator: Hey, what’s going on?

Homeowner: Where are you?

911 operator: OK, we’ve got officers coming, what’s going on? What happened? I heard shots, what happened?

Homeowner: I had to shoot him, he came after me. I’m in my closet in my bedroom.

The alleged intrusion occurred in late April and on May 15, the NRA tweeted the audio of the 911 call:

DISCRETION IS ADVISED: This is a real-life 911 call from a home invasion in #Seattle. The homeowner was hiding in his closet on the phone with dispatch for more than 4 minutes when the intruder barged in, and the homeowner was forced to defend himself. ➡️ https://t.co/9LQJwldeDl pic.twitter.com/RFtrYeGBmm — NRA (@NRA) May 15, 2019

The homeowner killed a 29-year-old intrusion suspect.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.