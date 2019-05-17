Democrat Super PAC Targets Lindsey Graham in Troll Campaign

An anti-Trump super PAC called the Democratic Coalition is targeting Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Twitter for the second time this week, causing another derogatory hashtag on Graham to trend nationally.

The super PAC’s chair, Jon Cooper, revealed the group was behind a hashtag calling for Graham to resign earlier this week.

“BREAKING: #LindseyGrahamResign has been tweeted out over 20,000 times since @TheDemCoalition started to promote it this morning,” Cooper bragged Tuesday on Twitter.

The hashtag began trending nationally, picking up national news media attention.

The super PAC on Friday morning called for the hashtag #LindseyTheTraitor to trend and bragged about its week-long campaign to target Graham.

Lindsey Graham has had enough this week. We don’t want #LindseyTheTraitor to trend now. So, don’t retweet! That would be four days in a row of him trending for the wrong reasons. Tuesday we called on him to resign, Weds we pointed out Graham obstructed & Thurs Lindsey The Lapdog. — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) May 17, 2019

The group later on Friday bragged of its online prowess, calling itself the “largest online organizing org in the Dem Party.” It tweeted out a site for donations to “flip the U.S. Senate in 2020.”

#LindseyTheTraitor is the 4th Lindsey Graham-related hashtag @TheDemCoalition’s trended in the last 4 days. We called for his resignation Tues, called out his obstruction Weds, lapdog Thurs. Help out the largest online organizing org in the Dem Party here: https://t.co/6iBijj3IY6 — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) May 17, 2019

The attacks came after Graham said Donald Trump Jr. should ignore a subpoena for him to testify again to the Senate Intelligence Committee as it wraps up its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether anyone colluded with Russia.

Graham later denied telling Trump Jr. not to show up, only to plead the Fifth. He is among Republicans who believe that the case over whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia is over.

Graham is also the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and vowed to investigate the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. He later said Attorney General William Barr’s appointment of John Durham made another investigation unnecessary.

Breitbart News reached out to Graham spokesman Kevin Bishop for a response. He wrote back:

My response to the #LindseyGrahamResign No Collusion. No Obstruction. No Resignation.

The Democratic Coalition super PAC was founded in October 2016 to defeat Trump in the 2016 election, according to its website. It then retooled to counter Trump and his supporters.

According to Ballotpedia, the group in May 2017 sponsored a billboard in Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) district ahead of the mid-term elections attempting to tie him to Russia. It said, “Devin Nunes, Hold a Town Hall, Let’s Talk About Russia.”

According to OpenSecrets.org, donors to the super PAC include “Gale Hurd,” the name of a top Hollywood producer and filmmaker. Hurd donated $10,000 in the 2017-2018 period. Other Hollywood producers such as Danny Zuker also apparently donated during that time.