Donald Trump: Spying on My Campaign Was ‘Treason’

President Donald Trump concluded Friday his 2016 presidential campaign was spied on, accusing those responsible of “treason.”

“My Campaign for President was conclusively spied on,” he wrote on Twitter. “Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics. A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON!”

Trump cited a new Fox News poll revealing 58 percent of Americans believe that it was at least somewhat likely that the FBI broke the law during their investigation of Trump’s campaign.

Trump weighed in on the FBI, despite ongoing investigations into the Russia collusion hoax investigation triggered by top law officials under then-President Barack Obama.

The Justice Department’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz is investigating whether there was an abuse of FISA by obtaining a warrant to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Utah Federal prosecutor John Huber to investigate potential abuses of power in the Justice Department.

Attorney General Bill Barr recently appointed the chief federal prosecutor for Connecticut John Durham to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation.