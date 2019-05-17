President Donald Trump warned Friday that migrants and illegal immigrants released into the United States should not get comfortable.

“Please do not make yourselves too comfortable, you will be leaving soon!” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump commented as border officials are daily releasing thousands of immigrants apprehended at the border into the United States as part of the catch and release loopholes in U.S. immigration law.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed that about 9,000 border crossers and illegal immigrants have been released into the United States in just eight days.

But Trump argued that the immigrants released by border officials were only in the United States temporarily.

“All people that are illegally coming into the United States now will be removed from our Country at a later date as we build up our removal forces and as the laws are changed,” he wrote.

Trump praised border law officials for record numbers of apprehended migrants and illegal immigrants at the border, as the wave of migrants from Central America continues into the United States.

“Border Patrol is apprehending record numbers of people at the Southern Border,” he wrote. “The bad “hombres,” of which there are many, are being detained & will be sent home.”

Trump again called for Democrats to work with Republicans to fix the existing asylum and security laws to help defuse the national emergency at the border.

“The Democrats now realize that there is a National Emergency at the Border and that, if we work together, it can be immediately fixed,” he wrote. “We need Democrat votes and all will be well!”

