After the Missouri House passed legislation that included a ban on abortions from eight weeks of pregnancy, presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) took to Twitter to express her outrage.

“The contempt for women is contagious,” Gillibrand wrote.

She added, “But hear this: If it’s a fight with American women that the Republican Party wants, it’s a fight they’ll have. And it’s a fight they’ll lose.”

Included in the tweet was a link to The Washington Post’s coverage of Missouri’s latest move against abortion.

As Breitbart News’s Dr. Susan Berry reported, the legislation “contains some of the nation’s strongest safeguards for unborn babies and their mothers, including a ban on abortions from eight weeks of pregnancy and a declaration that Missouri is to be a ‘sanctuary of life.'”

The Missouri measure protects unborn babies from abortion beginning at eight weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies but not for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.