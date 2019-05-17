Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) bizarrely claimed Thursday there would be as many Planned Parenthood clinics as post offices in the United States if male lawmakers could get pregnant.

“If male politicians could get pregnant, there would be as many Planned Parenthood clinics as there are Post Offices,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter in response to left-wing actress-singer Barbra Streisand tweeting, “If these male GOP elected officials could get pregnant, there would be free abortion nationwide.”

The 29-year-old freshman congresswoman’s tweet was met with a quip from Pro-life leader and Live Action founder Lila Rose, who replied in a tweet: “Pro-abortion politician finally admitting that Planned Parenthood IS an abortion corporation. The truth comes out in surprising ways.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s head-scratching analogy comes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed the Human Life Protection Act into law, one of the country’s strictest anti-abortion laws. Late Tuesday evening, the Alabama State Senate passed the measure by a vote of 25-6. The law provides no exemptions for cases of rape and incest and is due to take effect six months after the governor’s signature.