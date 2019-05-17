Pete Buttigieg Unveils 2020 Agenda: Amnesty, Legal Pot, and Abortion

Mayor Pete Buttigieg released a series of policy proposals on his website after campaigning on vague campaign themes so far in his 2020 presidential race.

The new policy proposals published on his website include a plan for amnesty for illegal immigrants, the legalization of marijuana nationwide, and the unfettered right to abortion.

“Comprehensive immigration reform must include a pathway to citizenship for immigrants living, working, paying taxes, and contributing to our American story, including DREAMers,” Buttigieg wrote on his website under his immigration proposals.

Buttigieg also called for marijuana legalization as part of his agenda for criminal justice reform.

“For many Black and Brown communities, the criminal legal system has threatened, rather than promoted, safety and security,” he wrote. “Security is not accomplished by racially discriminatory policing.”

He described abortion as a woman’s right to freedom in America.

“The government’s role should be to make sure all women have access to comprehensive affordable care, and that includes preventive care, contraceptive services, prenatal and postpartum care, and safe and legal abortion,” he wrote on his website.

Buttigieg also proposed a military-style “assault weapons” ban and a “nationwide gun licensing system.”