JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Portland Police Report School Shooting with No Confirmation of Shots Fired

A policeman in riot gear defends a Bank of America as protesters march past various banks November 17, 2011 in Portland, Oregon. The Occupy Portland movement joined the nationwide N17 protests today, targeting downtown banks. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
Natalie Behring/Getty Images
AWR HAWKINS

Police in Portland, Oregon, tweeted #parkrosehighshooting after a Parkrose High School staff member tackled a gunman outside the school.

At 12:08 p.m. Pacific Portland Police tweeted:

Oregon Live reported that at 2 p.m.–two hours after the Portland Police tweet–police had still not determined whether any shots had been fired. Yet Portland Police used #parkrosehighshooting in two more tweets soon after sending out the first.

Oregon Live reports the person with a gun was allegedly there to commit suicide but was tackled by football coach Keanon Lowe.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.