Police in Portland, Oregon, tweeted #parkrosehighshooting after a Parkrose High School staff member tackled a gunman outside the school.

At 12:08 p.m. Pacific Portland Police tweeted:

Suspect in custody. At this point no indication of anyone injured or any other suspects. Police will be searching school to ensure everyone is safe. #parkrosehighshooting — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 17, 2019

Oregon Live reported that at 2 p.m.–two hours after the Portland Police tweet–police had still not determined whether any shots had been fired. Yet Portland Police used #parkrosehighshooting in two more tweets soon after sending out the first.

Oregon Live reports the person with a gun was allegedly there to commit suicide but was tackled by football coach Keanon Lowe.

