School Staffer Disarms Gunman Outside Portland High School

Police in Portland, Oregon, report that a school staffer disarmed a gunman outside Parkrose High School around lunchtime today.

Portland police received a call concerning the presence of the armed man, but “arrived and determined that a Parkrose High School staff member had wrestled the suspect to the ground.” Police noted, “There is no indication there is any other shooter or any injuries.”

Portland PD tweeted, “Suspect in custody. At this point no indication of anyone injured or any other suspects. Police will be searching school to ensure everyone is safe.” ABC News reports that “authorities cleared the school and said there were no indications of ongoing danger to the area.”

OregonLive reports that the individual may have had the gun in order to commit suicide.

