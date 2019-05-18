Joe Biden Equates Donald Trump to ‘Tyrants and Dictators’

Democrat 2020 candidate Joe Biden lashed out at President Donald Trump, comparing him to “tyrants and dictators all over the world” at a Saturday campaign launch.

Biden told his campaign rally crowd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that democracy is at stake: “The threat to this nation for our democracy is real, it’s clear and it’s present.”

One person could be heard yelling, “lock him up!” Biden accused Trump of instilling fear and sowing division, “racial division.”

“Tyrants and dictators all over the world are using the same language to stifle dissent and solidify their own power,” Biden said as he assailed the president for “relentless attack on the free press, fake news, the enemy of the people.”

“Are we a nation that believes there’s a moral equivalence between white supremacists, neo-nazis, Klu Klux Klan, and those with the courage to stand against them?” he asked the group. “We don’t, but Trump does,” Biden claimed. “Trump said there’s a moral equivalence.”

“Are we a nation that believes ripping children from the arms of their parents at the border?” Biden asked to a “no” from the crowd. “No, we don’t, but Trump does,” he again claimed.

“Are we a nation that embraces dictators and tyrants like [Vladimir] Putin and Kim Jong Un?” he asked to a “no” from the crowd. “But Trump does,” he declared.

“There’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy. We have to fight for it,” Biden told the crowd. He then invoked Republican President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address before declaring, “We will not be sleeping on my watch or yours.”

“We are facing the biggest threat any of us…any of us has faced in our entire lifetime,” Biden warned. “On the other hand, we’ve never had a future that’s more promising.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook