Joe Biden’s Top Climate Plank Is Beat Donald Trump

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden named his number one climate proposal goal at his Saturday 2020 kickoff: “Defeat Donald Trump.”

The former vice president spoke to the campaign crowd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and called President Trump the “divider-in-chief,” qualifying the comment by saying he is not the only one dividing the country. Biden accused Trump of using individuals like immigrants as political “scapegoats.”

“America…is an idea stronger than any Army, bigger than any ocean, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant,” said the former vice president. He denied assertions that Democrats need to act angry to win 2020.

Biden touted his work under President Barack Obama. He further declared he knew how to work across the aisle with Republicans. Later he returned to mention Obama, calling him an “extraordinary man.”

He lauded passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), “Obamacare,” as a proud moment.

Biden took credit for the Recovery Act and economic success. He said Democrats needed three senate Republicans to get the bill passed and it was his job to find them, which he said he did.

He derided building a border wall and using tariffs as not solving anything while raising issues like climate change as important. He threw in his support for free community college and giving all Americans Medicare if they want it.

“Let’s stop fighting and start fixing. We can only do it together,” Biden said to applause from the crowd. He then declared, “There’s not much time left. We need a clean energy revolution. We need it now.”

“The single most important thing we have to accomplish is defeat Donald Trump,” Biden said to roars from the crowd.

Biden described goals on education, infrastructure, healthcare, and environment, then said there was overwhelming agreement among Americans.

“As long as Donald Trump is n the White House, none of these things, these critical things, are going to get done,” the former vice president went on to say.

He said the first and most important plank of his Climate Plan is “beat Trump.” Some in the group began chanting “beat Trump” in response.

Biden claimed democracy is at stake: “The threat to this nation for our democracy is real, it’s clear, and it’s present.”

One person could be heard yelling, “lLck him up!” as Biden said Trump is sowing fear and division, “racial division.”

“There’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy. We have to fight for it,” said Biden, who then invoked Republican President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. “We will not be sleeping on my watch or yours,” he declared.

“We are facing the biggest threat any of us…any of us has faced in our entire lifetime,” Biden told the crowd. “On the other hand, we’ve never had a future that’s more promising.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook