The New York Post reports:

“One-hundred percent. It’s a disgrace. And then he says China’s not a competitor of ours. China is a massive competitor of ours. They want to take over the world,” the president told Steve Hilton of Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution.”

In his 2018 book, “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” author Peter Schweizer charged that Hunter was cashing in while then-veep Biden was negotiating with China.