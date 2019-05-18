President Donald said in a recent interview that the Biden family should be investigated over their financial ties to the Chinese government detailed in Secret Empires, the New York Times bestselling book authored by Government Accountability Institute president and Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer.
The New York Post reports:
“One-hundred percent. It’s a disgrace. And then he says China’s not a competitor of ours. China is a massive competitor of ours. They want to take over the world,” the president told Steve Hilton of Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution.”
In his 2018 book, “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” author Peter Schweizer charged that Hunter was cashing in while then-veep Biden was negotiating with China.
