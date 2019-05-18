WATCH: Teacher Allegedly Plants Ammo at School, Calls 911

A Southbridge, Massachusetts, school teacher allegedly planted live ammunition at his school then called 911 to report having found the ammo.

According to WCVB, 57-year-old Alfred Purcell, reported finding “9 mm ammunition in the rear stairwell” of Southbridge High School. His report led to a lockdown, during which the police examined surveillance footage and saw Purcell allegedly taken ammo out of his own pocket, “dropping it on the floor and quickly leaving the area.”

ABC News reports that Purcell was arrested and police found over 100 live rounds in car. He allegedly told officer he planted the ammo to “prove to the school that they needed to get metal detectors.”

Southbridge Police Chief Shane Woodson saying, “There was no kids that were injured, nobody was seriously impacted by this other than we went into a lockdown for an hour and we had to investigate a teacher who was doing things he shouldn’t be doing,”

Southbridge superintendent Jeffrey Villar said, “This individual acted in a disgusting manner. I feel very badly for our students because it is an adult who failed them.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.