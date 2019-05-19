CA Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom: ‘Spare Me Your Indignity About the Unborn’

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom joined with Planned Parenthood supporters Saturday to condemn legislation that severely restricts abortion in an increasing number of states.

“Spare me your indignity about the unborn,” Newsom lashed out at pro-life leaders using a common narrative of the left. “Folks that righteously talk about the unborn are the exact same people when those children are born that cut programs to support those children and their families – they’re the exact same people.”

Alabama.

Georgia.

Missouri.

Ohio.

Kentucky.

Mississippi. This is about control. This is about the patriarchy. This is about the Republican Party trying to drag our country back to a time we REFUSE to go back to. So we will step up. We will raise our voices. And we will fight. pic.twitter.com/yQyi6iaqIe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 18, 2019

“This is about control. This is about the patriarchy,” Newsom said, reported KRON4. “This is about the Republican Party trying to drag our country back to a time we refuse to go back to.”

We find ourselves in dark and dangerous times with this unprecedented attack on women’s rights and freedoms. If Republicans pushing these unconstitutional bans are successful, women will die. https://t.co/h0hxp6nSv6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 19, 2019

Disgraced Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Brian Sims also recently made headlines when he posted to Twitter a video of himself bullying and threatening a woman who was praying outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Philadelphia.

Sims berated the woman as she walked, praying:

I have a couple of questions for you, ma’am. How many children have you clothed today? I’m sorry, I missed your answer. How many children have you clothed today? How about how many children have you put shoes on their feet today? Have you fed any children today, or have you just stood out in front of a Planned Parenthood shaming people for something they have a constitutional right to do? Huh? Huh? If you’re here about the children, you can pray at home for children. It’s probably the same place that you can feed a child. But, you’re not. Instead, you’re out here shaming people for something they have a constitutional right to do.

However, a number of black leaders have condemned the left-wing narrative that the pro-life community cares little about babies once they are born.

Retired NFL Super Bowl champion-turned community leader Burgess Owens wrote in his book Liberalism: Or How to Turn Good Men Into Whiners Weenies and Wimps, that the welfare “programs” Newsom refers to have often served as “the gradual degradation of my once proud and independent Black community.”

Owens wrote:

I remembered the introduction of the 1960s Great Society welfare program and the resulting increase of dependent women and young girls—given financial incentives to remain single, pregnant, and jobless. These same programs encouraged black men to abandon their roles as patriarchs, providers, and protectors of their families. In the decades since my youth, I’ve witnessed the explosion of fatherless families, and an exponential increase in illiteracy and crime.

SOCIALISM, MARXISM… you can't make this "lack of common sense" and "disconnect from reality" up. Keep it up DEMS, at least until 2020 https://t.co/euKF0OUJYI — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) March 21, 2019

The retired NFL star told Breitbart News in 2016 young black women are still getting the same message generated by eugenicist and Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, now via Black Entertainment Television (BET):

If you wonder why urban, young, black women are allowing themselves to be victimized by Planned Parenthood, look at BET, which is owned by very wealthy white Democrats. Look at the 15 years of messaging that has been gotten through to our urban black communities: anti-white, anti-police, anti-family, and pro-abortion. So, you have these young people growing up for 15 years of their lives thinking of their children as “weeds” and – no big deal.

“Forty percent of black babies have been given to the altar of abortion,” Owens said. “In any other society, that would be considered genocide. Today, we put a nice name to it and, at the same time, have convinced our own mothers that their babies are no more than an inconvenience or a profit.”

Similarly, black pro-life leader Ryan Bomberger, creative director at the Radiance Foundation, responded in 2012 to a Planned Parenthood executive who criticized the pro-life community for its concerns about the unborn:

So, for those black children that are not slaughtered by Planned Parenthood, the ones lucky enough to be alive are all born into poverty? Food stamps elevate the black community? For a people that have endured some of the most heinous treatment in human history, who’ve defied all odds, and who have risen above impossible circumstances in hostile environments—all he has to offer is governmental dependency?

In 1973 Congress protected animal life (w/ fines & jail time) while #SCOTUS ruled human life could be killed for any reason through entire pregnancy. Abortion is #1 killer in black community. This was https://t.co/rp05H7QLUr's first ad campaign. #EndangeredSpeciesDay #FBF #Irony pic.twitter.com/fCc4tbTO6G — Ryan Bomberger (@ryanbomberger) May 17, 2019

“Children, regardless of which socio-economic situation they’re born into, deserve the best our society has to offer – not a life tethered to a government that continually fails to elevate people out of poverty,” Bomberger, the author of a new book titled Not Equal, wrote.

The pro-life leader added that Planned Parenthood “spends more than a million dollars per year lobbying Congress, not just for unfettered access to abortion, but to perpetuate poverty in the urban community by supporting every welfare program.”

“Dissolved families and government dependency give the abortion chain far easier access to the vulnerable,” Bomberger said.