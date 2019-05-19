Donald Trump Urges Unity in the Pro-Life Movement

President Donald Trump urged the pro-life movement to remain united in the face of opposition from the radical left, restating his own pro-life position.

“We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new Federal Judges (many more to come), two great new Supreme Court Justices, the Mexico City Policy, and a whole new & positive attitude about the Right to Life,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump addressed the pro-life movement after a bill protecting unborn children after six weeks was signed in Alabama, prompting a storm of outrage from the left.

The Radical Left, with late-term abortion (and worse), is imploding on this issue. We must stick together and Win for Life in 2020,” he wrote. “If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear!”

Trump restated his own pro-life position, aligning it with that of former President Ronald Reagan.

“As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions – Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother – the same position taken by Ronald Reagan,” he wrote.

