A 26-year-old Florida woman was arrested Friday and is accused of threatening “to shoot everyone” at a Tampa-area elementary school.

Fox 13 reports that the woman, Juliana Cote, allegedly posted a picture of a “fake firearm” to Facebook, accompanied by the threat.

Cote allegedly wrote:

I just to think guns were only for men, and stable rational people. But I, Juliana Joy Cote, a unipolar maniac autistic, got this lil sucker here. For FREE! and did nothing to get it. Apparently all us mentally ills are legally alloud to have these types of guns. I call it: The Lil Tiny Gun of Evil Evilness. It came to me. So call 911 cause I’m heading to the nearest elementary school now. To shoot everyone. Then myself if I’m fast enough. GUN POWER!!!!

WFLA reports that Cote allegedly admitted to writing the Facebook post. She faces charges for “threats to commit a mass shooting or terrorism” and was placed in the Falkenburg Road Jail.

