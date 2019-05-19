JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Donald Trump Mocks ‘Loser’ Justin Amash for Backing Impeachment

House Freedom Caucus member, Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), speaks during a Politico Playbook Breakfast interview, at the W Hotel, on April 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump ridiculed Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on Sunday after the rogue Republican accused the president of impeachable conduct.

“Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents’ hands!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Contrary to Barr’s portrayal, Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” Amash previously wrote on Twitter, criticizing Attorney General Bill Barr for misrepresenting the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller:

But Trump accused Amash of trying to showboat on the issue by playing into the hands of Democrats.

“Never a fan of Justin Amash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy,” he wrote.

Trump said that although the Mueller report was biased, it was still correct in concluding that there was no collusion or obstruction of justice.

“If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, “composed” by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump, he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION,” Trump wrote. “Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side?”

Democrats were delighted by Amash’s statements which earned him heavy media coverage for his dissent.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib urged Amash on Saturday to join Democrats on a resolution to impeach the president.

