Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris doubled down Sunday on her plan to use executive action to stop private gun controls.

She made her gun control push during a Los Angeles rally, making clear she would give Congress 100 days to pass gun control before using executive action to require background checks for anyone selling more than five guns a year.

On May 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported Harris’s plan to use background checks to criminalize private gun sales. During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Harris explained the scope of her executive action plans, saying, “For anyone who sells more than five guns a year, they will be required to perform background checks on the people they sell them to.”

Tapper asked Harris if she supported a federal gun license, she responded, “I like the idea.”

Harris has also pledged executive action to halt the import of AR-15 rifles and to “limit fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants.” ATF background check form 4473 already bars fugitives of justice from firearm purchases.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.