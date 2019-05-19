Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf: ‘Appalled’ by Pro-Life Legislation

Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania tweeted a video message Thursday in which he vowed to veto any bill to restrict abortion that passes the legislature in his state.

“I’m appalled by legislation in Alabama, Georgia, and even here in Pennsylvania that limits a woman’s right to choose,” the Democrat posted, reported WBNS. “I’ll veto any anti-choice bill that lands on my desk. I won’t let our commonwealth go backward on reproductive rights.”

I’m appalled by legislation in Alabama, Georgia, and even here in Pennsylvania that limits a woman’s right to choose. I’ll veto any anti-choice bill that lands on my desk. I won’t let our commonwealth go backward on reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/CJ8Fs6krSo — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 16, 2019

Wolf said the pro-life bills that continue to be passed in state legislatures “seek to place a politician between a woman and her doctor when it comes to one of the most important medical decisions she’s ever going to make.”

However, at the recent rally at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia — where the pro-life community protested the aggressive bullying and threats of Democrat Rep. Brian Sims — OB/GYN Dr. Monique Ruberu reminded the crowd gathered, “Abortion is never safe” for the unborn baby or the woman.

“At least one person is guaranteed to die,” Ruberu said. “The other is left wounded, at best.”

Despite Wolf’s veto warning, the Republican-led Pennsylvania House of Representatives is launching a new effort to make abortions, based on a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, illegal, reported Pittsburgh CBS.

Wolf’s office, according to the report, said the measure interferes with the doctor-patient relationship.

In December 2017, Wolf vetoed a measure that would have banned dismemberment abortion — also known as dilation and evacuation abortion (D&E) — which generally is performed during the second trimester of pregnancy. During this procedure, the unborn baby’s limbs are torn off its body prior to removing him or her from the mother’s uterus. Wolf said the ban was “extreme” and “restrictive” for women.

I just vetoed the most restrictive anti-choice bill in the country because PA women don’t need Harrisburg politicians making their health care decisions. #SB3 pic.twitter.com/BVkMeOTFye — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 18, 2017

Planned Parenthood — the nation’s largest abortion business — announced in June 2018 it would be spending $1.5 million to ensure Wolf’s re-election last November.