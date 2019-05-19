Houston Police say a home invasion suspect was shot by a homeowner then stabbed himself numerous times before dying.

Click2Houston reports that the suspect entered the home and the father of the home spotted him going into a daughter’s bedroom. A confrontation ensued, with the father ultimately disarming the suspect then shooting him with his own gun.

Police indicate that suspect, after being shot, “went downstairs and began stabbing himself.”

ABC 13 reports that the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment and pronounced dead.

Four children were in the house at the time the father confronted and shot the suspect. None of the children were harmed.

