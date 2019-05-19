The Republican National Committee (RNC) has realized a record-breaking $15.9 million take for April and huge numbers so far for the 2019-2020 campaign, even as all the media is focused on the two dozen Democrats vying for president.

The RNC has seen several record hauls this year. Before the big April numbers, the RNC also pulled in a record $45.8 million in the first quarter of the year. It all adds to the $61.8 million raised for the 2019-2020 campaign, Fox News reported.

The RNC noted that it is debt-free. On the other hand, the Democrat Party claimed that it is $6.6 million in debt, Fox said. Last year the party noted it was a whopping $18 million in debt after winning the House of Representatives in 2018.

Contrary to the media’s drumbeat that everyone despises President Donald Trump, the RNC attributed its cash-rich situation to its support of the president.

“Our record-breaking April fundraising haul is yet another example of the outstanding leadership of Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel along with the overwhelming grassroots support for President Trump, and the winning results of a Republican-led agenda,” the organization said in a press release.

“Thanks to the President’s supporters, the RNC continues to grow its robust, permanent field program and top-notch data operation so that we can support Republicans up and down the ballot and re-elect President Trump in 2020,” the RNC added in its statement.

The Trump campaign has also raised $30 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.